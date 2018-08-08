19:35
President gets acquainted with preparations for World Nomad Games

Sooronbai Jeenbekov got acquainted with the preparations for the World Nomad Games and the summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The head of state reportedly held a working meeting in Cholpon-Ata.

The First Vice Prime Minister, Chairman of the Organizing Committee for Preparation for the Events, Kubatbek Boronov, and the heads of ministries and departments presented information on the readiness of the hippodrome, the sports complex Gazprom, jailoo Kyrchyn and the amphitheater Dordoi Nomad, where the sports and cultural events of the WNG will take place.

The President stressed the importance of thorough preparation, since holding of the events at the proper level is the honor of the country.

The World Nomad Games and the summit will take place in early September 2018 in Issyk-Kul region.
