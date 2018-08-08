Pankration champion of Eurasia suspected of attempted rape

A sportsman attempted to rape a 19-year-old girl in Bishkek. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

The girl jumped off the third floor window, trying to escape from a man. Her spine was injured. According to preliminary data, the suspect is the Eurasian Pankration Champion, Ulan Eraliev.

The Central Internal Affairs Directorate of the capital noted that the girl wrote a statement. She is in hospital now.

«The victim indicated in the statement that she met a guy in a cafe, then he took her to a hotel where attempted to rape her. Necessary expertise was appointed,» the Central Internal Affairs Directorate said.