200 workers fired from factory in Ak-Tyuz

About 200 employees of Georezerv TK CJSC were dismissed from the factory due to lack of money. The Chairman of the Mining and Metallurgical Trade Union Eldar Tadzhibaev told.

The workers hold a rally near the office of Georezerv TK CJSC, demanding to pay out wage arrears for the last 5 months.

Almost all employees were dismissed on August 1 due to the expiration of the term of employment contract. The trade union of the enterprise considers dismissals and nonpayment of the salaries illegal.

As a result of the negotiations, Svetlana Cheremisina, Deputy General Director of the enterprise, promised to send written guarantees to the staff on the debt repayment and to pay off all wages until August 17.

Georezerv TK CJSC is engaged in the processing and concentration of gold-bearing ore from Kurandy-Zhailoo deposit at a factory in Ak-Tyuz.
