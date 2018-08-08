11:23
USD 68.13
EUR 78.94
RUB 1.07
Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Nursultan Nazarbayev talk on phone

A telephone conversation between the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov and the head of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has taken place. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The presidents of the neighboring countries discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation. In addition, Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Nursultan Nazarbayev discussed the problems of the forthcoming 6th summit of the heads of the countries of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States.
