Kyrgyzstan develops new program on protection of public health

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan proposes to approve a new program on the protection of public health and the development of the health care system in Kyrgyzstan for 2019-2030 Healthy Person — Prosperous Country. The ministry submitted the document for public discussion.

The background statement notes that the program was developed taking into account the National Development Strategy of the Kyrgyz Republic for 2018-2040 and it determines the goals and objectives of the development of the health care system until 2030. An action plan has been developed, and the cost of its implementation has been calculated.

«The preliminary estimate of the cost for 2019-2023 is 5.1 billion soms. The confirmed funding possibilities are estimated at 2.9 billion soms (56.9 percent), including 1.92 billion soms from the state budget and 0.95 billion soms — from other sources. The non-covered part is 2.3 billion soms, 57 million of which are to be found in the republican budget, and 2.2 billion soms — from other sources. Currently, co-financing participants (the International Development Association, the German Development Bank and the Swiss Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic) plan to allocate 3.4 billion soms to support the new program,» the document says.

The ministry notes that the implementation of the program will contribute to the reduction of maternal, infant and child mortality, non-infectious diseases (cardiovascular, neoplasms and diabetes) mortality, as well as to reduction of disability (primary, secondary) from preventable diseases as a result of traffic accidents and other factors.