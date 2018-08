At least 43,502.6 billion soms in taxes and payments have been collected in January-July 2018 in Kyrgyzstan. The State Tax Service reported.

The plan was overfulfilled by 0.6 percent. About 258.1 million soms were collected in excess of the plan. Compared with the same period in 2017, tax revenues increased by 4,145.2 billion soms, or by 10.5 percent. In July, the State Tax Service collected taxes in the amount of 6,056.6 billion soms.