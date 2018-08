Both sides of Erkindik Boulevard, between Abdymomunov and Frunze Streets, will be closed for repairs on August 8. The Capital Construction Department of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Repair works will be carried out within the framework of the project Restoration of Road Surface of Bishkek Roads. The roadway will be replaced and the road curbs will be reinstalled in this part of the boulevard.

Works will last until August 26.