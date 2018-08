Aprosakh OJSC was put up for sale in Kara- Balta town. Website of Senti company says.

The company reportedly owns 32 hectares of land, an electrical substation and a water utility. There is a sugar factory with a processing capacity of up to 5,000 tons of beet per day on the same territory.

In addition, the property of Aprosakh includes a heating and power plant that supplies heat to a part of Kara-Balta town.

The investor is offered to buy 87.84 percent of Aprosakh shares for $ 3 million.