More than 200 media to cover World Nomad Games

At least 179 foreign media have applied for accreditation to cover the World Nomad Games. Ainura Temirbekova, Deputy Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism, told today at a press conference.

According to her, 113 applications are at the processing stage.

«I think we will reach the level of 2016. The issue of transferring the rights to broadcast the World Nomad Games by foreign channels is being decided. A lot of work with sponsors is being carried out. The Games themselves will be held at a high level, the main evidence of this is the planned participation of distinguished guests from different countries,» said Ainura Temirbekova.
