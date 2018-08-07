Shootout between local residents occurs in Balykchi

A shootout occurred in Balykchi. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department for Issyk-Kul region reported.

Yesterday, at about 11:20 pm, Balykchi Police Department received a message about young men in one of the streets of the town who were shooting.

The investigative and mobile groups of the town police left for the scene. As the police cars approached, one of the guys fired and began to throw stones. Police officers fired warning shots in the air and offered to voluntarily lay down the arms and surrender. The guys refused and tried to fled.

The police detained 20-year-old residents of Shorbulak village of Ton district and Balykchi town. Two IZH-18EM rifles and cartridges were confiscated from them. The detainees told that they had gathered to sort out the relationship. Earlier, one of the sides beat up a guy.

Investigation Service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Balykchi opened a criminal case under hooliganism charges. Seized guns were not registered. The detainees were placed in the pretrial detention center. The police are searching for other participants of the incident.