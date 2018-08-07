Guarantee Fund issues guarantees for 519 million soms for 18 months

Guarantee Fund JSC from November 2016 to July 31 of this year has approved 518 guarantees for 519 million soms. The press service of the organization reported.

Since the beginning of the year, the company has provided 281 guarantees for 271 million soms. At the same time, 375 new jobs were created and 1,926 already existing were supported. Under the fund’s guarantees, partner banks issued loans to entrepreneurs for 1.88 billion soms.

Most of all guarantees were issued in the sphere of agriculture — 231 for 122 million soms. This allowed to get loans for 352 million soms.

In the manufacturing sector, 47 guarantees were provided for 101 million soms to obtain credits for 398 million soms. To maintain trade, 125 guarantees for 131 million soms were issued. The volume of lending is estimated at 481 million soms.

At least 23 guarantees in the amount of 33 million soms were provided for the infrastructure projects in the field of tourism for obtaining loans for 199 million soms.

«Entrepreneurs working in the field of transport and storage of goods received 48 guarantees for 33 million soms. This allowed them to get loans for 101 million soms. The processors of agricultural products got 22 guarantees for 49 million soms. The amount of received bank loans amounted to 164 million soms,» the Guarantee Fund noted.