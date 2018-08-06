19:00
USD 68.15
EUR 78.91
RUB 1.07
English

CEC not support proposal to cancel elections of Bishkek mayor

The Central Election Commission did not support the proposal of activists to cancel the elections of the mayor of Bishkek. The decision was made today at a meeting of the commission.

The Central Election Commission received the complaint from the head of Nashe Pravo (Our Right) NGO Kalicha Umuralieva. According to her, the elections should be declared invalid due to the lack of alternative candidates. «These are not the elections but the appointment,» she believes.

However, the CEC refused to uphold the complaint: Aziz Surakmatov was nominated by the majority coalition of the Bishkek City Council, while its factions and the prime minister of Kyrgyzstan did not use their right to nominate candidates.

Recall, activists also appealed to the deputies of the Parliament with a request to initiate amendments to the electoral legislation and stop holding elections to the city councils on party lists.
link:
views: 71
Print
Related
Aziz Surakmatov tells about his plans as mayor of Bishkek
Protest against Surakmatov's registration as mayor candidate held in Bishkek
Aziz Surakmatov promises to continue reconstruction of roads
Civil activists demand to cancel elections of mayor in Bishkek
Documents of candidate for mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov registered
Prime Minister not to put up candidate for mayor of Bishkek
Respublika-Ata Jurt faction not to nominate candidate for mayor’s post
Aziz Surakmatov: Construction in city will be in accordance with general plan
Candidate for mayor of Bishkek successfully passes state language exam
Bishkek City Court remands Albek Ibraimov in custody
Popular
Some Bishkek districts to be left without water tomorrow Some Bishkek districts to be left without water tomorrow
214 tons of products from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan banned from entry into Russia 214 tons of products from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan banned from entry into Russia
Dam to protect village from mudflows built in Batken region Dam to protect village from mudflows built in Batken region
Four people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh highway Four people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh highway