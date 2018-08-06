CEC not support proposal to cancel elections of Bishkek mayor

The Central Election Commission did not support the proposal of activists to cancel the elections of the mayor of Bishkek. The decision was made today at a meeting of the commission.

The Central Election Commission received the complaint from the head of Nashe Pravo (Our Right) NGO Kalicha Umuralieva. According to her, the elections should be declared invalid due to the lack of alternative candidates. «These are not the elections but the appointment,» she believes.

However, the CEC refused to uphold the complaint: Aziz Surakmatov was nominated by the majority coalition of the Bishkek City Council, while its factions and the prime minister of Kyrgyzstan did not use their right to nominate candidates.

Recall, activists also appealed to the deputies of the Parliament with a request to initiate amendments to the electoral legislation and stop holding elections to the city councils on party lists.