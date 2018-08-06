Kyrgyz Government should inform citizens about new projects in advance

The Government of Kyrgyzstan should inform the citizens about new projects in advance. The President Sooronbai Jeenbekov announced it today at a meeting with the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

The head of the country stressed the need to step up the work of the government on the development of the regions. «New initiatives always require a preliminary explanation in order the citizens to be informed about the need for innovation,» said Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev told about the government’s work on preparation for the winter, autumn field works, construction and repair of social and infrastructure facilities, the implementation of Safe City project, electronic management based on Tunduk system and the digital transformation program Taza Koom.

Currently, the projects Information Kiosk for Local Self Government, Electronic Queuing to Kindergartens System, Hybrid Post have already been implemented. Ten projects are under implementation, 16 projects are being prepared.