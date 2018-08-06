Bishkek residents offer to introduce city manager post

A mayor may be a man from business, but he or she must be a city manager — a person who is competent in economic issues. He does not need to have political experience. A lawyer, Nurlan Sadykov, said this at public hearings on the draft law on local self-government elections.

He noted that a candidate for mayor must submit a declaration of income, including incomes of close relatives.

«Every year, all state employees submit their declarations. Why this is not applied to the candidate for mayor? On the other hand, the check of declarations is formal. Criminal cases against politicians show that we do not know how their property was acquired. Therefore, before appointment or election, everyone must submit the declaration,» he said.

According to the lawyer, the system of elections to the local councils on party lists showed its inconsistency, therefore it must be reduced or eliminated.

«Experience has shown that there is no development of self-government bodies with such a system,» he stressed.