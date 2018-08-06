Kyrgyzstanis in Russia most often complain about nonpayment of wages

Kyrgyzstanis in Russia most often complain about illegal nonpayment of wages. The State Migration Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The Kyrgyz citizens most often apply to the representative office of the State Migration Service in Russia on issues of temporary registration, withdrawal from the list temporarily banning the entry into the territory of the Russian Federation, not signing of the employment contract by employers and non-payment of wages.

For 6 months of 2018, Kyrgyz citizens, who applied on non-payment of wages issues, received 36.7 million rubles, 433 appeals were received.

There are cases when employers legally withhold wages for violation of the work schedule (absence from work, for coming late, material damage). Materials on those employers, who refused to voluntarily pay off wage arrears, were sent to the Investigative Committee.