Kyrgyzstan has 3 shortcomings that reduce investments in country

There are three negative factors that foreign investors note when studying Kyrgyzstan. The representative of Chaarat Company Martin Andersson announced this today at a press lunch.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan has created a good legislative base for the protection of investors. However, the government should seriously work to ensure the effectiveness of the legal framework - this is the first factor.

The second is the fight against corruption. It is underway, but it needs to be improved.

The third is the need to invest in improvement of the infrastructure: roads and railways, power lines.

"These are the three main factors that the government should work on to improve the investment climate. For several years, we have met hundreds of investors. We told about Kyrgyzstan and offered to invest in the country. But Kyrgyzstan is not broadly known. And what is known is affected by the events of the recent history of the republic. I can say that the country is not very well known in the world, and what is known is not the most prosperous. But not all is lost," Martin Andersson summed up.