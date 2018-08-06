Kyrgyzstan is 30 percent supplied with gas

Thanks to the active construction of distribution networks, the level of gas supply in the settlements of Kyrgyzstan increased from 22 percent in 2014 to 30 percent in 2018. The press service of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC reported.

In 2018, it is planned to supply with gas the following settlements of Bishkek and Chui region:

Archa-Beshik, Ak-Orgo;

Ak-Ordo, Kara-Zhigach;

Kant town, Tokmok town;

Sokuluk village.

The length of the gas pipeline will be 273 km.

Work on the reconstruction of the gas distribution network in Tokmak town started in 2018. The construction of gas pipelines with a total length of 274 kilometers in seven residential areas and settlements in Bishkek and Chui region is nearing completion. More than 12,000 households will have the opportunity to connect to gas supply. In addition, design and survey work is carried out for supply of 19 settlements in Chui, Osh and Jalal-Abad regions with gas.

More than 22 billion soms have been invested in the gas industry of the republic for three years.