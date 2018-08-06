12:31
USD 68.15
EUR 78.91
RUB 1.07
English

Head of Internal Affairs Department of Uzbekistan killed in workplace

Dilshod Akramov, the chief of the Main Department of Patrol Guard Service and Public Order Protection of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Uzbekistan, was found dead in his office. Interfax reported  with reference to the Prosecutor General’s Office of the republic.

«Dilshod Akramov was found dead at about 10.10 pm with signs of murder,» the office said. A criminal case was initiated under intentional homicide with extreme brutality charges.

In November 2015, the media informed about the detention of 200 people suspected of the links with the terrorist group Islamic State in Uzbekistan. The law enforcement agencies held a special operation in Tashkent and four regions of the republic.

According to experts, from 500 to 3,000 citizens of Uzbekistan sided with the jihadists in the Middle East. Many of them were recruited into the ranks of militants through social networks.
link:
views: 90
Print
Related
Terrorist from Uzbekistan detained in Kyrgyzstan
President of Uzbekistan to pay visit to Kyrgyzstan
Entrepreneurs of Uzbekistan exempted from all taxes
Tashkent – Tamchi flight canceled
Kyrgyzstan plans to complete delimitation of borders with Uzbekistan, Tajikistan
Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan agree on 2 disputable border sections
Seamstresses from Uzbekistan intend to occupy Kyrgyz niche in CIS territory
First joint film of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to be released in December
Uzbekistan introduces zero duty on import of electric vehicles
Uzbekistan to host Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Some Bishkek districts to be left without water tomorrow Some Bishkek districts to be left without water tomorrow
Dam to protect village from mudflows built in Batken region Dam to protect village from mudflows built in Batken region
Four people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh highway Four people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh highway
214 tons of products from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan banned from entry into Russia 214 tons of products from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan banned from entry into Russia