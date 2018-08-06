Head of Internal Affairs Department of Uzbekistan killed in workplace

Dilshod Akramov, the chief of the Main Department of Patrol Guard Service and Public Order Protection of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Uzbekistan, was found dead in his office. Interfax reported with reference to the Prosecutor General’s Office of the republic.

«Dilshod Akramov was found dead at about 10.10 pm with signs of murder,» the office said. A criminal case was initiated under intentional homicide with extreme brutality charges.

In November 2015, the media informed about the detention of 200 people suspected of the links with the terrorist group Islamic State in Uzbekistan. The law enforcement agencies held a special operation in Tashkent and four regions of the republic.

According to experts, from 500 to 3,000 citizens of Uzbekistan sided with the jihadists in the Middle East. Many of them were recruited into the ranks of militants through social networks.