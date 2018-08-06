Sooronbai Jeenbekov expresses condolences over helicopter crash in Russia

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov expressed condolences to the President of Russia Vladimir Putin in connection with the numerous casualties caused by the crash of Mi-8 helicopter. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

«With deep sorrow, I received the sad news of the numerous victims as a result of the tragic collapse of Mi-8 helicopter in Krasnoyarsk Krai. On behalf of the people of Kyrgyzstan and myself personally, I ask you to convey deep condolences and words of sympathy to the relatives and friends of the deceased. We share the pain and bitterness of the irreplaceable loss,» the president’s telegram says.