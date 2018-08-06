12:32
USD 68.15
EUR 78.91
RUB 1.07
English

Sooronbai Jeenbekov expresses condolences over helicopter crash in Russia

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov expressed condolences to the President of Russia Vladimir Putin in connection with the numerous casualties caused by the crash of Mi-8 helicopter. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

«With deep sorrow, I received the sad news of the numerous victims as a result of the tragic collapse of Mi-8 helicopter in Krasnoyarsk Krai. On behalf of the people of Kyrgyzstan and myself personally, I ask you to convey deep condolences and words of sympathy to the relatives and friends of the deceased. We share the pain and bitterness of the irreplaceable loss,» the president’s telegram says.
link:
views: 122
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani beaten to death by his friends in Zelenograd (Russia)
Helicopter crash. Why military chiefs hush up the accident
Kyrgyzstani takes 1st place at International Sailing Regatta
Helicopter crash. Aircraft is beyond repair
Military Prosecutor's Office opens criminal case on helicopter crash
Kyrgyz Embassy reports on detention conditions of migrants - violators in Moscow
Party urges Jeenbekov to help migrants with keeping houses in Klyschino
At least 121 cargo 200 delivered to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2018
Over 7,000 Kyrgyzstanis removed from black list of Russia in 2018
Russian experts to assess state of military machinery in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Some Bishkek districts to be left without water tomorrow Some Bishkek districts to be left without water tomorrow
Dam to protect village from mudflows built in Batken region Dam to protect village from mudflows built in Batken region
Four people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh highway Four people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh highway
214 tons of products from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan banned from entry into Russia 214 tons of products from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan banned from entry into Russia