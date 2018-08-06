12:32
Over 8.5 million soms to be spent on scenery for World Nomad Games

The National Cultural Center of the Kyrgyz Republic will spend 8,536,100 soms on the production of scenery and requisites for the theatrical performance in Kyrchyn area within the framework of the 3rd World Nomad Games. The state procurement portal reported.

It is noted that the winner must make scenery and requisites according to the sketches approved by the chief director, and then prepare and decorate Kyrchyn area.

The contractor must decorate ethnic bazaar, khan ordo and stands, main gates, towers, barriers and others, and also make requisites for the theatrical performance.
