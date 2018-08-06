Kyrgyz athlete covers Norseman Extreme Triathlon distance for the 1st time

Kyrgyzstani Kanat Kelsinbekov covered the distance of Norseman Extreme Triathlon. The official website of competitions informs.

The annual competitions were held on August 4 in Norway. At least 235 athletes (200 men and 35 women) from 35 countries participated in it. They had to swim 3.8 kilometers, ride a bicycle 180 kilometers and run 42.2 kilometers. All this in cold water, fog, rain, wind and altitude difference conditions.

The Norwegian Allan Hovda took the first place among the men with the result 10 hours 5 minutes 48 seconds. Kanat Kelsinbekov became the 136th — 15 hours 35 minutes 47 seconds.

«Kanat is the first in Central Asia, who covered the Norseman distance,» the members of his team noted.

In 2015, the same athlete was the first in Kyrgyzstan who covered Ironman distance.