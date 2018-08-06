12:33
USD 68.15
EUR 78.91
RUB 1.07
English

Kyrgyzstani takes 1st place at triathlon championship in Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstani Yulia Fernas took the first place at the Triathlon Championship in Kazakhstan. The Triathlon Federation of the Republic of Kazakhstan reported.

Competition was held on August 5 in Almaty. About 190 sportsmen from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and South Korea took part in the competition. They had to swim 1,500 meters, then ride a bicycle 40 kilometers and run 10 kilometers at the end.

Yulia Fernas was the first among women. Her final result was 2 hours 28 minutes 49 seconds.

The Kyrgyzstani Anton Egorov became the third with the result 2 hours 50 minutes 21 seconds among the men aged 18-24.
link:
views: 124
Print
Related
Kyrgyz athlete covers Norseman Extreme Triathlon distance for the 1st time
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss military cooperation
Main problem of labor migration - absence of employment contracts
Kyrgyzstan gets 3 months to eliminate barriers to trade with EEU
Some countries intensify inspection of citizens of Kyrgyzstan at checkpoints
Kyrgyz athlete becomes champion of Kazakhstan in pentathlon
Kyrgyzstan repeatedly raises veterinary border posts issue
Price floor for EEU goods in Kyrgyzstan considered as barrier
Sooronbai Jeenbekov leaves for Astana to participate in celebrations
International Financial Center Astana opens in Kazakhstan
Popular
Some Bishkek districts to be left without water tomorrow Some Bishkek districts to be left without water tomorrow
Dam to protect village from mudflows built in Batken region Dam to protect village from mudflows built in Batken region
Four people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh highway Four people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh highway
214 tons of products from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan banned from entry into Russia 214 tons of products from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan banned from entry into Russia