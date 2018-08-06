Kyrgyzstani takes 1st place at triathlon championship in Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstani Yulia Fernas took the first place at the Triathlon Championship in Kazakhstan. The Triathlon Federation of the Republic of Kazakhstan reported.

Competition was held on August 5 in Almaty. About 190 sportsmen from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and South Korea took part in the competition. They had to swim 1,500 meters, then ride a bicycle 40 kilometers and run 10 kilometers at the end.

Yulia Fernas was the first among women. Her final result was 2 hours 28 minutes 49 seconds.

The Kyrgyzstani Anton Egorov became the third with the result 2 hours 50 minutes 21 seconds among the men aged 18-24.