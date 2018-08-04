13:01
Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev leaves for Jalal-Abad region

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev will pay a working visit to Jalal-Abad region. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Executive Office reported.

During the trip, the Prime Minister will get acquainted with the reconstruction of Toktogul hydropower station and Kambar-Ata hydropower plant 2, visit Tash-Kumyr, Shamaldy-Sai and Uch-Kurgan hydropower stations.

The head of the government will meet with farmers, visit Bishkek-Osh road section and get acquainted with the state of the house for medical workers from the hospital named after Rysbekov, construction of which was suspended.
