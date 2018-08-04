Interior Ministry proposes to reward citizens for voluntary surrender of weapons

It is proposed to pay a reward for the voluntary surrender of illegally stored weapons and ammunition in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Internal Affairs submitted a draft government decree for public discussion.

The law enforcement agencies believe that remuneration will encourage citizens to voluntarily surrender firearms and ammunition.

Territorial police will accept the illegally stored weapons, ammunition, explosives and explosive devices. They will conduct a check of its number in the registry, bullet and shell casing repository.

In case of finding the elements of a crime or an offense with the use of the surrendered weapons in the actions of a citizen, monetary reward is not paid. If a combat weapon is registered with a state body, then it is subject to transfer to this body in the set manner.