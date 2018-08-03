Kyrgyzstan to introduce electronic queuing systems at schools

The Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic plans to expand the program on creation of an electronic queuing system for enrolling in educational institutions. The Minister of Education and Science Gulmira Kudaiberdieva told at a government meeting.

According to her, at first, it is planned to launch an electronic queueing at Bishkek schools within a pilot project. Then the project will be distributed in the regions.

In addition, the ministry plans to pay attention to the cultural education of schoolchildren.

«We plan to develop a list of 100 books that every schoolchild should read. In addition, we will compile a list of 20 films that are mandatory for watching,» Gulmira Kudaiberdieva told.