Prime Minister about Safe City: people will get the promised

«The people will get the project that has been developed a long time ago,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said at a government meeting today, commenting on Safe City project.

According to him, the priorities of the government are the launch of Tunduk electronic system and the implementation of Safe City project. As of today, a feasibility study on the project is being developed.

«A tender was announced on July 20. I think the results will be successful, and the people will get the project that has been developed a long time ago,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.