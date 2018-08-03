17:31
USD 68.09
EUR 79.11
RUB 1.08
English

Prime Minister about Safe City: people will get the promised

«The people will get the project that has been developed a long time ago,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said at a government meeting today, commenting on Safe City project.

According to him, the priorities of the government are the launch of Tunduk electronic system and the implementation of Safe City project. As of today, a feasibility study on the project is being developed.

«A tender was announced on July 20. I think the results will be successful, and the people will get the project that has been developed a long time ago,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.
link:
views: 59
Print
Related
State committee names intersections with cameras within Safe City project
Tender for 2.5 billion soms within preparation for Safe City project announced
Kyrgyzstan studies experience of Georgia in Safe City project
Kyrgyz government suspends online cash registers project
Tender for implementation of Safe City announced
Contractor for Safe City project to be selected by online auction
Kyrgyzstan completes development of feasibility study for Safe City project
Government to implement Safe City project without tender
Government promises to launch Safe City in Bishkek in autumn
China - Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway to increase exports from SCO countries
Popular
Viral hepatitis incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan Viral hepatitis incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan
Casual sex - leading cause of hepatitis infection Casual sex - leading cause of hepatitis infection
Abylgaziev: Trade turnover between Russia and Kyrgyzstan grows by 13.7% Abylgaziev: Trade turnover between Russia and Kyrgyzstan grows by 13.7%
Ex-prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Usenov heads corporation in Belarus Ex-prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Usenov heads corporation in Belarus