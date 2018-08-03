Supreme Court to consider case on “extremist” report of Bir Duino-Kyrgyzstan

The Supreme Court will consider the complaint on the materials of the human rights movement Bir Duino-Kyrgyzstan. The organization reported.

The civil case on the application of the Prosecutor General’s Office to recognize the materials of the alternative report by Bir Duino-Kyrgyzstan as extremist will be considered on August 6.

Recall, in March 2015, the organization, together with Russian human rights defenders from Memorial, prepared a report for the Committee on the Protection of the Rights of Migrants and their Families. It was about the difficult conditions of stay of the Kyrgyz migrants in Russia and Kazakhstan, their protection and social security.

Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek recognized the report of the human rights organization Bir Duino-Kyrgyzstan on the protection of the rights of migrants and their families as extremist.