Unknown persons rob 3 offices in Osh city related to deputy Azamat Arapbaev

Unknown persons robbed three offices in Osh city, connected with the deputy of the Parliament Azamat Arapbaev. Law enforcement bodies informed 24.kg news agency.

More than 2.3 million soms, about $ 70,000 and gold jewelry worth about $ 10,000, were stolen from the safe boxes.

«It is not excluded that the robbers are employees of one of the offices,» the law enforcement bodies informed.

The Internal Affairs Department for Osh city confirmed the information about the thefts.

Deputy Azamat Arapbaev did not comment on what happened. He only said that he was abroad.