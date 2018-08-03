Police to be put on combat alert during World Nomad Games

More than 6,000 employees of the law enforcement bodies will ensure public order and security of the participants of the 6th Summit of Heads of State and the 3rd World Nomad Games. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

«During the events, the personnel of the internal affairs agencies will be put on full combat alert,» the ministry stressed.

In addition, police officers carry out large-scale operational-search and preventive measures throughout the country aimed at preventing, suppressing and detecting crimes.