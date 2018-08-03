Kyrgyzstani beaten to death by his friends in Zelenograd (Russia)

A Kyrgyzstani was beaten to death by his friends in Zelenograd city, Moscow Oblast of Russia. A representative of the Kyrgyz diaspora in Moscow Ulan Koshmatov told.

According to him, on July 26, friends beat up 43-year-old Anarbek Omurzhanov during a rest.

«Passers-by called an ambulance. Anarbek Omurzhanov was hospitalized. He stayed in the intensive care unit for five days, but died of injuries. A criminal case was opened on the fact. The man was buried in his native village in Toktogul. Compatriots collected 50,000 rubles to help his relatives,» Ulan Koshmatov told.