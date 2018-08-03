14:48
USD 68.09
EUR 79.11
RUB 1.08
English

Kyrgyzstani beaten to death by his friends in Zelenograd (Russia)

A Kyrgyzstani was beaten to death by his friends in Zelenograd city, Moscow Oblast of Russia. A representative of the Kyrgyz diaspora in Moscow Ulan Koshmatov told.

According to him, on July 26, friends beat up 43-year-old Anarbek Omurzhanov during a rest.

«Passers-by called an ambulance. Anarbek Omurzhanov was hospitalized. He stayed in the intensive care unit for five days, but died of injuries. A criminal case was opened on the fact. The man was buried in his native village in Toktogul. Compatriots collected 50,000 rubles to help his relatives,» Ulan Koshmatov told.
link:
views: 103
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani takes 1st place at International Sailing Regatta
Citizen of Kyrgyzstan dies in one of medical centers in Moscow
Kyrgyz Embassy reports on detention conditions of migrants - violators in Moscow
Party urges Jeenbekov to help migrants with keeping houses in Klyschino
At least 121 cargo 200 delivered to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2018
Over 7,000 Kyrgyzstanis removed from black list of Russia in 2018
Russian experts to assess state of military machinery in Kyrgyzstan
Pilot schools in Kyrgyzstan to test textbooks for 7-9 grades
Kyrgyzstan takes 2nd place in EEU with low cost of 6 basic food products
Russia provides Kyrgyzstan with over 2,000 grant places at universities annually
Popular
Viral hepatitis incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan Viral hepatitis incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan
Casual sex - leading cause of hepatitis infection Casual sex - leading cause of hepatitis infection
Abylgaziev: Trade turnover between Russia and Kyrgyzstan grows by 13.7% Abylgaziev: Trade turnover between Russia and Kyrgyzstan grows by 13.7%
Ex-prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Usenov heads corporation in Belarus Ex-prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Usenov heads corporation in Belarus