Visa-free entry to Jeju Island in South Korea closed for Kyrgyzstanis

Since August 1, visa-free entry into the territory of Jeju Island has been closed for citizens of Kyrgyzstan. The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in South Korea reported with reference to the immigration service of this state.

According to it, visa-free travel was also banned for citizens of Egypt, Gambia, Senegal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Somalia, Uzbekistan, Nepal, Cameroon, Sri Lanka and Myanmar. Since 2001, a visa was not required to visit the island for up to 30 days, if a foreigner came to Jeju for purely tourist purposes and by a direct sea passage or direct flight.

«According to the immigration service of Korea, a large number of foreign citizens, including citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, who arrived in Jeju Island, did not leave the country in time, they stayed on the island illegally or with the purpose of applying for a refugee status. These circumstances forced the Korean government to restrict entry to Jeju,» the report said.