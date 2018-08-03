11:43
Policemen root out 11 tons of wild hemp in Chui region

Police officers rooted out 11.4 tons of wild hemp in Moskovsky district of Chui region. The press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department for Chui region reported.

It is specified that the officers destroy the plant together with the heads of village administrations and volunteers.

«At least 925 kilograms of wild hemp was rooted out in Petrovka village, 207 kilograms — in Predtechenka village, 5.5 tons — in Sadovoe village. The police burned down 3.5 tons in Aleksandrovka village, in village of Sretenko — 1.3 tons of hemp. District police officers conduct explanatory work among the local population to prevent the cultivation of cannabis, as well as opium poppy,» the Central Internal Affairs Department for the region reported.
