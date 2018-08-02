17:35
Osh park with 100-year-long history being reconstructed

A park in Osh city with 100-year-long history is being reconstructed. The press service of Osh city Administration reported.

Mayor of Osh Taalaibek Sarybashov instructed to speed up the landscaping of the park, which includes planting of trees and the landscape works. Dangerous trees will be cut down and amusement rides will be dismantled.

The first stage of the reconstruction of the park began in December 2017. It is planned to spend 14.7 million soms on renewal of the park.

The park named after T. Satylganov is the largest park in Osh city. It occupies 9 hectares and turns 100 years this year.
