Section of Umetaliev Street — between Chui Avenue and Ryskulov Street — is closed for repairs since August 1. The press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

«Within the framework of the project Restoration of Road Surface of Bishkek Roads, a new road surface will be laid and the curbs will be replaced at the site. Works will last until August 30, 2018. Kalyk Akiev Street can be used as alternative route for the passage of transport,» the City Administration reported.