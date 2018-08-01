15:36
WEF President: Tilek Jeenbekov - best heavyweight wrestler in Central Asia

«The MMA wrestler Tilek Jeenbekov is the best heavyweight wrestler in Central Asia,» the President of the World Ertaymash Federation (WEF) Ruslan Kydyrmyshev said today at a press conference in 24.kg news agency.

He commented on the recent victory of Jeenbekov at the prestigious Angels Fighting 7 tournament among professionals in Korea. «Tilek is WEF champion who defeated two powerful wrestlers. He defeated the best local heavyweight wrestler in Korea. This is a great achievement, showing his professionalism and good qualities of the athlete. With such a level of training and a coach like Kenzhebek Chekirov, we will soon see him on the biggest arenas,» Ruslan Kydyrmyshev noted.

According to him, there are more than 5,000 heavyweight wrestlers all over the world. Tilek Jeenbekov is the 133rd in the ranking. «The higher he will climb in it, the higher is the chance to fulfill the dream of all MMA wrestlers — to compete in the UFC. Tilek deserves it. I think that within a year he will enter the top 50 best sportsmen of the world that will be a direct path to the UFC,» said Ruslan Kydyrmyshev.
