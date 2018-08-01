15:36
EEU inspectors to come to Kyrgyzstan to study veterinary system

Experts from all countries of the Eurasian Economic Union will come to Kyrgyzstan on August 13 to study the state of the veterinary system. The Deputy Director of the State Inspectorate for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Safety Ashyrbai Zhusupov told today at a press conference.

According to him, the issue of removing veterinary control on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border was considered at a meeting of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) in July. It was decided to inspect the state of affairs in Kyrgyzstan once again.

«We expect the arrival of inspectors from the countries of EEU and EEC. We have already sent them an official letter. It is about recognizing the system of veterinary control of Kyrgyzstan equivalent to the EEU. Representatives of EEU have already visited the country in 2016. Then all countries, except for Kazakhstan, agreed to recognize our system complying with the norms of EEU. Kazakhstan refused, because nine regions of Kazakhstan were recognized as free from foot and mouth disease. Five more districts have received this status in two years. We also have this status, but with a proviso that the territory is free from foot and mouth disease, taking into account the vaccination. This status allows us to export our products to other countries, including EEU. But Kazakhstan considers it necessary to limit the supply of Kyrgyz products,» Ashyrbai Zhusupov stressed.
