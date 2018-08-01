15:37
External Affairs Minister of India Sushma Swaraj to visit Kyrgyzstan

The External Affairs Minister of India Sushma Swaraj will visit Kyrgyzstan on August 3-4. Hindustan Times reported.

As a part of three-nation Central Asian tour, the minister plans to visit Kazakhstan (August 2-3), Kyrgyzstan (August 3-4) and Uzbekistan (August 4-5.)

As it was noted, the aim of the tour is to step up India’s engagements with a region that is critical to the country in terms of both trade and resources.

«The visit will provide an opportunity to hold in-depth discussions with the political leadership on a wide range of global, regional and bilateral issues,» said a ministry official.

Sushma Swaraj will hold a bilateral meeting with her counterparts Kairat Abdrakhmanov of Kazakhstan, Erlan Abdyldaev of the Kyrgyz republic, and Abdulaziz Kamilov of Uzbekistan.
