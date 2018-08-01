Ministry of Finance to issue securities for 850 million soms in August

The Ministry of Finance plans to issue government securities for 850 million soms in August. The official website of the National Bank reported.

According to it, two issues of state treasury bills with a circulation period of 12 months for 200 million soms are planned. In addition, two issues of treasury bonds with a coupon rate at 8 and 6 percent and maturity period of seven and three years respectively are expected. The volume of T-bills issue is estimated at 650 million soms.

Recall, the republican budget of Kyrgyzstan received 12,016.73 billion soms for January-June from the issue of government securities.