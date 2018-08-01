Sapar Isakov to be kept under arrest until October 5

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek considered the petition of the investigators of the State Committee for National Security to extend the measure of restraint to the former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov.

During the trial, lawyers of the former head of the Cabinet said that the investigators illegally applied for the extension of the sanction.

Judge Ernis uulu Aibek ruled, prolonging the arrest of the ex-official. Sapar Isakov will be kept in the pretrial detention center of SCNS until October 5.

At least four criminal cases were initiated and seven former top managers of the energy sector were arrested on the breakdown and modernization of Bishkek Heating and Power Plant, including the former head of the Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev and the former general director of Electric Stations OJSC Salaidin Avazov.

In addition, former prime ministers Zhantoro Satybaldiev and Sapar Isakov, ex-mayor of Bishkek Kubanychbek Kulmatov and deputy of the Parliament Osmonbek Artykbaev are in custody. All of them were charged with corruption.