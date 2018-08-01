Mayor of Osh visits Muras garment factory

Mayor of Osh city Taalaibek Sarybashov decided to get acquainted with the work of garment industry workers and visited Muras garment factory the day before.

According to the press service of the mayor’s office, he took a look at the main stages of the production process and got to know the difficulties encountered by the company.

The factory employs more than 100 people. Muras produces men’s, women’s and children’s clothes in the national style with elements of Kyrgyz ornament. Automated production allows producing goods for about 20 million soms per year.

The products are in great demand not only in the republic, but also in Kazakhstan.

Taalaibek Sarybashov instructed to assist in the export of factory products to Russia and other CIS countries.