Financial police transfers first funds from fight against corruption

The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes transferred funds to a single deposit account. The press service of the agency reported.

According to it, the account received more than 63 million soms. The funds were transferred in the framework of compensation for damage within criminal cases on economic crimes. Earlier, the SCNS reported that it had transferred 129.6 million soms to the account.

Recall, the Ministry of Finance on July 3, 2018, opened a single account for the accounting and accumulation of funds received from compensation for damage caused to the state by economic and official crimes.
