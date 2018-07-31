Aziz Surakmatov: Construction in city will be in accordance with general plan

Candidate for the post of mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov promises to adhere to the general development plan of Bishkek city. He told journalists about this after passing the state language exam.

«All construction work will be conducted in accordance with the general plan of the city,» said the candidate.

Aziz Surakmatov commented on the lobbying of his candidacy by the deputy of the Parliament Isa Omurkulov.

«I was nominated by the majority coalition of the city council, and, probably, there were consultations with Isa Omurkulov as the leader of SDPK faction, but I do not know about that,» he said.

Recall, the elections of the mayor of Bishkek will be held on August 8.