Education Ministry to spend over 33.5 million soms on new textbooks

The Ministry of Education will spend more than 33.5 million soms on the publication of new school textbooks. The state procurement portal reports.

The ministry has announced a tender for the acquisition of services for editorial revision and replication for the testing of 100 titles of 12 teaching and methodological complexes on the natural science cycle subjects for schools of the republic in the Kyrgyz and Russian languages.

Recall, in the new school year, the Ministry of Education will test new textbooks for 7-9 grades at pilot schools of the republic. Testing of textbooks for 5-6 grades has been already completed.