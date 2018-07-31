One person injured in traffic accident involving ambulance in Bishkek

One person was injured in Bishkek in a traffic accident involving three cars. The Road Safety Department of the capital informed 24.kg news agency.

The accident involved an ambulance car.

«The traffic accident happened today at 1.30 pm. The ambulance was driving along Ryskulov Street, the second car was moving along Kalyk Akiyev Street. The collided cars crashed into a standing car. According to preliminary data, one person was injured. Traffic police is working at the scene. The causes of the accident are being found out,» the department said.