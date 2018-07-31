17:46
Construction of 138 facilities financed at the expense of budget for 7 months

At least 138 projects for 129,523.2 million soms have been finances at the expense of stimulating grants. The Ministry of Finance reported.

The money was allocated based on applications of the local administrations. Schools (33 objects for 30,05.7 million soms) and kindergartens (33 objects for 32,334.8 million soms) lead in the number of objects under construction. But as for the health facilities, the republic constructs only 7 hospitals for 4,908 million soms.

In the context of the regions, most of the funds are allocated to Osh region. At least 29 objects are built there for 32,645.4 billion soms. Naryn region takes the second place — 21 objects for 28,316.7 million soms. The least of all objects is being built in Talas region (9). But the amount of financing amounted to 11,845.1 million soms. The least of all money is allocated for Chui region (23 projects for 9,719.5 million soms) and Batken region (13 projects for 9,717.8 million soms.)
