14:00
USD 68.06
EUR 79.47
RUB 1.08
English

President of Kyrgyzstan appoints 7 new judges

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed decrees on the appointment of judges. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The Council for the Selection of Judges made proposals to the president on eight candidates for judges.

The head of state interviewed some of the candidates and agreed with the proposals of the council only on seven candidates. Sooronbai Jeenbekov rejected one of the candidates.

Decree of the President appointed to the Bishkek City Court:

  • Dosmambetov Azizbek Anarbekovich;
  • Sadykova Gulmira Sartovna;
  • Satybaldiev Bolotbek Topchubaevich.

To the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek:

  • Beysheyeva Zarema Asanalievna;
  • Orozbakova Maksat Asankulovna.

To the Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek:

  • Asanalieva Chynara Seitkadyrovna;
  • Isaeva Aizada.
link:
views: 121
Print
Related
Kyrgyz government changes rules for appointment of officials
Parliament elects judges of Supreme Court
President voices need to check declarations of all judges without exception
Parliament approves Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev as new Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Bolot Suyunbaev replaces Osmonov as head of Financial Police
Minister of Justice of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Black list of judges by human rights defenders, lawyers and attorneys
Parliament approves candidacies for Council for Selection of Judges
President should refuse appointment of judges and not control them
Popular
Viral hepatitis incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan Viral hepatitis incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan
Casual sex - leading cause of hepatitis infection Casual sex - leading cause of hepatitis infection
Abylgaziev: Trade turnover between Russia and Kyrgyzstan grows by 13.7% Abylgaziev: Trade turnover between Russia and Kyrgyzstan grows by 13.7%
Ex-prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Usenov heads corporation in Belarus Ex-prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Usenov heads corporation in Belarus