President of Kyrgyzstan appoints 7 new judges

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed decrees on the appointment of judges. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The Council for the Selection of Judges made proposals to the president on eight candidates for judges.

The head of state interviewed some of the candidates and agreed with the proposals of the council only on seven candidates. Sooronbai Jeenbekov rejected one of the candidates.

Decree of the President appointed to the Bishkek City Court:

Dosmambetov Azizbek Anarbekovich;

Sadykova Gulmira Sartovna;

Satybaldiev Bolotbek Topchubaevich.

To the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek:

Beysheyeva Zarema Asanalievna;

Orozbakova Maksat Asankulovna.

To the Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek: