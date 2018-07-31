14:00
USD 68.06
EUR 79.47
RUB 1.08
English

At least 16.5 million soms to be spent on event services for WNG

The Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism will spend 16.5 million soms on the event services for the opening and closure ceremonies of the 3rd World Nomad Games. The state procurement portal reported.

The contractor will supervise the festival from its start until the end. The company must provide a team of professionals for the opening and closure ceremonies of the Games according to the script of the main director and scriptwriters.

In addition, the cost includes the preparation and decoration of the hippodrome in Cholpon-Ata town, making of a schedule for rehearsals, the protection of scenery, props and costumes.

The contractor must provide the participants of the event, as well as a director’s production group, with the technical and other consumables and accessories (walkie-talkies, pass badges, a uniform with «the nomads» emblem), organize logistics — the delivery of all materials, decorations and personnel to the event site and to the places of rehearsals.
link:
views: 109
Print
Related
Open air screening of films to take place within World Nomad Games
7,760 million soms to be spent on theatrical performance in Kyrchyn
Prize fund of World Nomad Games to make up 26 million soms
Road to Kyrchyn gorge almost ready for World Nomad Games
Yurt press centers for World Nomad Games to cost 540,000 soms
Power engineers ready for uninterrupted supply of electricity during WNG
415,000 soms to be spent on souvenirs for guests of Universe of Nomads festival
More than 5.6 million soms to be spent on horses rent for World Nomad Games
Over 16.5 mln soms to be spent on accommodation of journalists during WNG
Medals for World Nomad Games to cost Kyrgyzstan 1.2 million soms
Popular
Viral hepatitis incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan Viral hepatitis incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan
Casual sex - leading cause of hepatitis infection Casual sex - leading cause of hepatitis infection
Abylgaziev: Trade turnover between Russia and Kyrgyzstan grows by 13.7% Abylgaziev: Trade turnover between Russia and Kyrgyzstan grows by 13.7%
Ex-prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Usenov heads corporation in Belarus Ex-prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Usenov heads corporation in Belarus