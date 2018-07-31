At least 16.5 million soms to be spent on event services for WNG

The Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism will spend 16.5 million soms on the event services for the opening and closure ceremonies of the 3rd World Nomad Games. The state procurement portal reported.

The contractor will supervise the festival from its start until the end. The company must provide a team of professionals for the opening and closure ceremonies of the Games according to the script of the main director and scriptwriters.

In addition, the cost includes the preparation and decoration of the hippodrome in Cholpon-Ata town, making of a schedule for rehearsals, the protection of scenery, props and costumes.

The contractor must provide the participants of the event, as well as a director’s production group, with the technical and other consumables and accessories (walkie-talkies, pass badges, a uniform with «the nomads» emblem), organize logistics — the delivery of all materials, decorations and personnel to the event site and to the places of rehearsals.