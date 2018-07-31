09:31
Prosecutor General's Office of Kyrgyzstan cannot extradite Daniyar Usenov

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan commented on the obtaining of a passport of a citizen of the Republic of Belarus by the fugitive Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Daniyar Usenov.

According to the data of the supervisory body, on December 14, 2017, the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic sent a petition to Belarusian colleagues with a request to take measures on the search and detention of Daniyar Usenov, who changed his name to Daniil Uritsky.

On March 6, 2018, the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Belarus sent a refusal referring to the article of the Convention on Legal Assistance and Legal Relations in Civil, Family and Criminal Cases.

«In March 2018, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan again sent to the Prosecutor General’s Office of Belarus a request for the extradition of Daniyar Usenov for punishment execution. At present, despite the fact that the Prosecutor General’s Office of Belarus denied extradition of Daniyar Usenov, the work on his extradition continues,» the state body said.

Daniyar Usenov was convicted in absentia on the events of April 7, 2010. He was sentenced to life imprisonment.
