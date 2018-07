VAZ and Toyota Ipsum cars collided today in Bishkek at the intersection of Leo Tolstoy and Termechikov Streets. The Traffic Safety Department of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident happened today at about 2.00 pm.

«As a result of the accident, VAZ car driver and a child — passenger of Toyota — were injured. Both were hospitalized with minor injuries,» the department noted.