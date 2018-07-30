Schoolboy commits suicide in Osh region

A 15-year-old schoolboy hanged himself in Aravan district of Osh region. The Internal Affairs Department for Osh region informed 24.kg news agency.

It is specified that the teenager did not leave a suicide letter.

«The parents of the deceased work in Russia. The family has three children, the dead is the youngest child. The children lived with their grandfather. He went missing in the evening of July 27, grandfather asked his granddaughter to look at the attic, she found the body. There are no injuries on the body of the deceased, signs of violent death have not been detected,» the Internal Affairs Department reported.

The teenager did not have any problems in the family and at school. The causes of the tragedy are being found out.